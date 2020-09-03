To the editor:
I am proud to endorse James Pierce for Edina City Council. James’ skills, experience and temperament make him just the right person to carry on the good work of the city council and to navigate the challenges of the future.
I met James when he and his wife Stephanie and their three children moved to Edina five years ago. He has come to know and love this community as I do; and he has shown his commitment to it as a good neighbor, an involved parent in Edina schools, and in his work as co-chair of the Edina Race and Equity Task Force.
On the Race and Equity Task Force James was known as a consensus builder and pragmatist. For example, despite his own desire to get quickly to the work at hand, he took time for special listening sessions advocated by fellow committee members. In the end, he says, the listening sessions were a real asset to the committee’s work
James will work hard to bring all voices to the table. He is comfortable using data, common sense, and the skills and knowledge of the people around him to solve problems. He has made a real difference as a Cargill senior leader and as a community volunteer by leading diverse teams to a common goal.
James is steady, hard-working and positive. As a father, a neighbor and a seasoned executive, he will bring a well-rounded perspective to the City Council. I know he will serve our city well. I encourage all Edinans to check out James’ website (www.pierceforedina.com) to learn more about him and then to support him at the polls – or on a mail-in ballot – this election day.
Julie M. Baker
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.