To the editor:
Carolyn Jackson has already received some ringing endorsements on these pages in her candidacy for Edina City Council, but I would like to add my own opinion based on personal observation of Carolyn for about 20 years, both in city affairs and as a parishioner with the Jackson family for many years.
I’ll be brief. Carolyn combines rare intelligence, a keen interest in civic affairs at all levels and especially at the city level where she has served in a number of capacities, and – perhaps most important – a warm heart and concern for fairness for all. Carolyn listens and learns. Please cast your vote for Carolyn Jackson on November 3.
James Nelson
Edina
