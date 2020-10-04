To the editor:
I am writing in support of organized garbage collection, which has had a few opponents since its inception several years ago.
Looking at it from the garbage haulers’ perspective, what is not to like about this system? Each hauler has shorter and much less complicated routes, less fuel consumption, shorter days and all their clients are within a designated area.
I sat at a Bloomington City Council study meeting some years ago when the council was discussing this issue. Sitting not too far from me were at least two of the haulers. In questioning them after that meeting, I discovered they were not at all opposed to the new system. It was a “win-win” system for them for the reasons above. They were, of course, concerned about the financial aspect of the deal, but that was worked out by the city.
I am a resident who lives on a cul-de-sac, and for 49 years I have seen up to 18 garbage trucks on this road. When recycling began many years ago, that added one more truck for each hauler, and a lot of noise.
Our neighborhood did some organization of its own and all agreed to use the same company. Then low and behold, a company came along touting cleaner, smaller trucks and weekly pick-up of recycling, plus six free weeks. Some of the neighbors fell for that ploy and there went our self-organized idea. Pretty soon these nice smaller trucks were replaced with another company’s humongous trucks, bait-and-switch scheme at its best.
Most of the Bloomington residents were pleased when the city decided to go the smart route. I think they still are.
Ballot questions 1 and 2 are tricky questions. If you want to keep organized collection, you vote no. Please join me and my family and vote to keep what works for Bloomington.
Karen Nordstrom
Bloomington
Nordstrom is a former Bloomington City Council member.
