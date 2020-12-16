To the editor:
The Dec. 3 front page story about Edina’s organics recycling caught my attention on two fronts.
First off, I applaud the city for stepping up and including organics collection along with the regular bi-weekly recycling efforts. That is true leadership for our community. I’m delighted that Edina has one of the highest organic participation rates in Hennepin County.
I was impressed with how well the organics team communicated the new program prior to launching in June. We received a direct mail piece outlining how recycling would work and an article in the Sun Current provided additional information. Well done.
Organic recycling is easy and it’s environmentally smart to take part in the program. We have reduced our household’s regular trash by roughly 50%. Cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions and having compost as a byproduct is remarkable.
However, I was disappointed that only 30% of residents have opted to actively participate in this program. It is important to reduce the city’s environmental footprint. Our household has been recycling for decades – so it was easy to jump on board with the organics program.
Organics recycling coordinator Twila Singh recommended that Edina residents start small – like coffee grounds and food scraps. She is spot on. We put a small 3-gallon container in the kitchen next to our regular trash receptacle and now have a 2:1 ratio of organics to trash. It’s easy to do, Edinans.
Ben Knudson, Hennepin County recycling specialist, said, “Organics recycling is a new concept. ... Give it a try.” I wholeheartedly agree and hope that more residents roll out those green-top carts and give it a try. Let’s see 60% of residents participating in the organics recycling program a year from now.
Tom Wilson
Edina
