To the editor:

One of our most committed community members, Regina Neville, is stepping up once again to serve Edina as a candidate for the Edina Board of Education. With eight years of prior experience on our Board of Education, Regina has established a wellearned reputation as a collaborative and dedicated leader whose high intellect and tireless work ethic highly distinguish her work. Young people have always been the center of Regina’s focus, and countless Edina students have been the beneficiaries of her long-term service. Beyond our students, though, ALL of us who prioritize high-quality public education as a pre-eminent Edina community value, are fortunate that Regina can once again provide steady and visionary stewardship of one of Edina’s most valuable assets: our public school system.

Load comments