One of our most committed community members, Regina Neville, is stepping up once again to serve Edina as a candidate for the Edina Board of Education. With eight years of prior experience on our Board of Education, Regina has established a wellearned reputation as a collaborative and dedicated leader whose high intellect and tireless work ethic highly distinguish her work. Young people have always been the center of Regina’s focus, and countless Edina students have been the beneficiaries of her long-term service. Beyond our students, though, ALL of us who prioritize high-quality public education as a pre-eminent Edina community value, are fortunate that Regina can once again provide steady and visionary stewardship of one of Edina’s most valuable assets: our public school system.
This fall, I urge you to cast your ballot for Regina. At this moment, public education systems everywhere are facing new and complex challenges that require expertise, creativity, and integrity. Regina’s deep and wide knowledge of public-school policy, coupled with her vast experience, her unquestionable sense of ethics, and her open-mindedness make her a perfect leader for this demanding time. Best of all, Regina remains confident, enthusiastic, and optimistic about the future of public education and its power to help all children reach their full potential. Quite simply, Regina will move mountains to ensure that Edina students have access to the outstanding educational experiences they deserve.
Early voting at Edina City Hall has already begun, and in-person ballots for Regina Neville can be cast on Nov. 8th. Please join me in confidently and gratefully supporting Regina Neville for Edina Board of Education!
