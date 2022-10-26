We live in difficult times with so many choices which can make it overwhelming when it comes to election times and choosing the candidates to support. But for the Edina school board election this year the choice is very clear! We are supporting Regina Neville for Edina School Board. Regina’s experience and dedication to the Edina schools runs deep. Regina has extensive classroom teaching experience with reading and math intervention, as well as theater arts. She has served on PTOs, Parent Leadership Council, Edina Education Fund and the Edina School Board. She clearly has the experience and expertise needed to fill this one-year interim position (vacated by board member Leny Wallen-Friedman who moved out of state). She’s also volunteered her time in Edina Bands, Edina Theater, Girl Scouts and the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She currently serves as the Valley View Middle School Theater director. In addition, Regina was the EPS representative and board chair of District 287, a collaboration of 11 west metro school districts. In addition to all of that, Regina was part of the “Heal Together” mental health campaign in 2021 to address COVID-19’s effect on the mental health of our students.
Regina has worn many hats in our community, but we know Regina as a dependable friend, loving family woman, and an ardent advocate for equity and inclusion. Regina is well positioned to be an effective board member and she is willing to stand up for what she believes is right.
Please consider supporting Regina by hosting a yard sign and voting her onto the school board this November. www.nevilleforedina.com
