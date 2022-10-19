I endorse Regina Neville in the special Edina School Board election. I know Regina to be a thoughtful, dedicated and hard-working public servant. She will be able to hit the ground running in this role, since she already has 12 years of school board experience. During her previous terms on the school board, Regina was diligent in her work and unfailingly rigorous in her analysis. She carefully considers all School District actions in light of what is best for all constituents: students, educators and taxpayers. Her experience and her understanding of the issues facing schools and the ramifications of policy and finance decisions are needed for our schools.
Regina is a wonderful neighbor and helps create community in our little neighborhood. But she also has a history of volunteering and supporting the greater Edina community in many ways. She has served on various committees and organizations at some of our schools starting more than 20 years ago. Regina even has experience in the classroom; as a certified teacher she worked as a long-term substitute teacher and as a teacher in the Elementary Success Centers. She even served as board chair for the Edina Education Fund. Everyone that has served alongside of her reports that she is always respectful, but always prepared to engage in discussions to reach the best outcomes.
Please vote for Regina, because the Edina School District needs her talents.
Bob Stewart
Edina
Stewart served on the Edina City Council from 2014 through 2018
