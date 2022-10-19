To the editor:

I endorse Regina Neville in the special Edina School Board election. I know Regina to be a thoughtful, dedicated and hard-working public servant. She will be able to hit the ground running in this role, since she already has 12 years of school board experience. During her previous terms on the school board, Regina was diligent in her work and unfailingly rigorous in her analysis. She carefully considers all School District actions in light of what is best for all constituents: students, educators and taxpayers. Her experience and her understanding of the issues facing schools and the ramifications of policy and finance decisions are needed for our schools.

