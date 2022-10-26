Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing (ENAH) is a resident-led organization dedicated to preserving and expanding affordable housing and protecting Edina tenants. ENAH held its virtual City Council Candidate Forum on Monday night, October 10th, with all candidates attending.
We believe that safe, stable, and affordable housing is essential to healthy human development, safe and stable communities, and human dignity. We all need it; we need others to have it. It is a human right and a public good.
Accordingly, we endorse candidates that will contribute to a well-functioning city council that supports safe, stable, and affordable housing for a broad range of households.
Our endorsements in this election go to Kate Agnew and Ron Anderson.
As Chair of the Planning Commission, Kate Agnew has proven leadership skills, knowledge of a broad range of issues relating to housing and community development, and a firm commitment to the City’s race and equity goals. She listens well and is open-minded towards innovative approaches to solving the City’s most urgent challenges. Kate will represent Edina’s young families and, in that capacity, contribute to a generationally well-rounded council. Finally, she works well with others and will do so as a member of the council.
As an experienced City Council member, Ron has demonstrated expertise in housing and a balanced and thoughtful approach to contentious issues such as the higher density development required to finance and build affordable housing in Edina. He advocated for creation of the Housing Strategy Task Force and for Maxfield Research’s 2020 Housing Market Study. Ron’s decision-making is guided by fiscal conservatism, but not at the expense of promoting an equitable and sustainable community. He works well with other council members. Ron consistently demonstrates integrity by never impugning the character of those who hold opposing views.
ENAH is grateful to all the City Council candidates for their forum participation and a highly informative evening.
Steve Brown
Coordinator, Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.