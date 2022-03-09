Representing members of the Steering Committee of Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing, an over 150-member, resident-driven organization, we are in a good position to judge whether Edina City Manager Scott Neal has an adversarial attitude towards the community as alleged in Linda Masica’s Feb. 24 Sun Current letter to the editor, “Neal’s column shows adversarial attitude towards community.”
For over four years our organization has worked with City Manager Neal, our City Council, and city staff to expand affordable housing in Edina for a broad range of residents. Even though we have at times disagreed with city policies and proposals, we have been consistently treated with openness and respect by City Manager Neal, the council, and city staff.
Our organization is also a member of the Suburban Hennepin Housing Coalition, a coalition of affordable housing teams. We know from countless conversations with our suburban colleagues, that Edina has established one of the finest community participation records of all the western suburbs.
Finally, all you need to do to appreciate City Manager Neal’s openness to community input is to review the extensive citizen participation process that characterized preparation for final approval of the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Fortunately, a link to the Minnesota City/County Management Association newsletter was attached to Linda Masica’s column. She distorts Manager Neal’s message to his fellow city managers. As president of the organization, his message consistently states that city officials should value their professional expertise and use it for better decision-making on behalf of the communities they serve.
Hope Melton
Steve Brown
Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing, Steering Committee
