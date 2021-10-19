To the editor:
The recent letter to the editor from our non-resident city manager referring to a “dissatisfied resident” was inaccurate in stating the area abutting that of the “dissatisfied resident” is not a park. If so, as the city manager claims in his letter, why did the Edina Park Dept. build a staircase down from Skyline Dr. into it? Why did the Edina Park Dept. “wood chip” the nature trails that led through it? Why at the bottom of those stairs is a sign stating “DOG WASTE, Clean up after your dog, It’s the law, Fine up to $128.00, Edina City code#300”?
“Dissatisfied resident” Bob Tengdin
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.