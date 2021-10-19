To the editor:

The recent letter to the editor from our non-resident city manager referring to a “dissatisfied resident” was inaccurate in stating the area abutting that of the “dissatisfied resident” is not a park. If so, as the city manager claims in his letter, why did the Edina Park Dept. build a staircase down from Skyline Dr. into it? Why did the Edina Park Dept. “wood chip” the nature trails that led through it? Why at the bottom of those stairs is a sign stating “DOG WASTE, Clean up after your dog, It’s the law, Fine up to $128.00, Edina City code#300”?

“Dissatisfied resident” Bob Tengdin

Edina

