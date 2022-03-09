Following Ms. Masica’s recently published letter to the editor in the Feb. 24 Sun Current, I read Scott Neal’s Winter 2020 article, written as then-president of the MCMA (Minnesota City/County Management Association). Reference: mncma.org and hover on “Newsletters” and click “Newsletter Archives.”
Ms. Masica characterized Mr. Neal’s position as “adversarial”, an adjective denoting conflict and a hostile, argumentative nature. I on the other hand found Mr. Neal’s article pragmatic, one which championed a rational, practical, realistic approach, based on knowledge and experience in ones’ chosen field.
I do think Mr. Neal could have used better examples and I see how someone could take offense. However, Mr. Neal’s reference to author Tom Nichols and the forces that have “crippled informed debates” were spot on. And yes, those forces are “more clearly (demonstrated) ... in the public sphere.” Our form of city government ensures discourse in public, by the public. In Mr. Neal’s words “all voices matter equally” – everyone has the opportunity for their voice to be heard before the council. What is not guaranteed is for that discourse to be something other than bluster and opinion. You don’t have to attend more than two or three city council meetings to see that. And I believe that is the crux of Mr. Neal’s message to the MCMA and those concerned about city government across the state.
