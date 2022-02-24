A published column, written by Edina City Manager Scott Neal for a Minnesota City/County Management Association newsletter, expresses Neal’s opinion of the appropriate attitude that government leaders should adopt in interactions with citizens of the community.
Neal apparently endorses an adversarial attitude regarding the community. His position was put forth as a call for officials to acknowledge their expertise as superior to the citizenry. Neal states, “The people in our communities who discount our expertise may be smart. They may even have noble intentions. But, in the field of local government, they’re probably not smarter than you. They almost certainly don’t have the same level of local government management expertise as you do. Don’t ever forget that.”
Neal has revealed a dismissive attitude that has been certified in his own words. It appears that he did not realize that his professional opinion, expressed in an obscure industry publication, would reach an audience broader than his circle of colleagues.
Neal writes, “The death of expertise is happening in all professions, but I think we see it perhaps more clearly where the confrontations between those who know and those that think they know occurs in the public sphere.”
The pretentious words and paternalistic posture disclosed certainly could confer and engender a dismissive and hypocritical “trickle-down effect” to the staff he manages as well as the council he advises.
His column begins as a cozy story of how he was unable to make a Milky Way bar as a child. From there he makes the leap, as the column continues, introducing the heart of his issue: by demeaning examples of the constituency who apparently know nothing but mistakenly think they do.
At the end of his article, Neal states that, “In government, we frequently say that all voices matter equally. But, when we say that all voices matter equally, we must take care not to say that the voices of experts aren’t any more important or valued than the voices of non-experts. ... There are logical consequences to this sort of irrational egalitarianism, and they’re not good.”
