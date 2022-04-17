In response to the opinion piece entitled “Natural Lawns Unwelcome”, I have some thoughts/counterpoints to share.
The author gets, “plenty of pollinators without turning my yard into a weedy, messy eyesore.”
Someone else’s views of what constitutes an eyesore versus beauty is not for me to determine, just like my own personal preference on my own property’s exterior should be no concern of yours.
The city does mandate that a soil-retention material is used to preserve topsoil, help protect homes and help with runoff. What material is used can be different and varied depending on what the property owner decides.
Why not just have some natural gardens, preferably in your backyards, “so as not to be an eyesore to the whole neighborhood?”
Why should anyone else have to confine their preferences for external ascetics and maintenance on their own property to their backyards just so others can feel better? Does this also apply to the numerous rain gardens that are growing in popularity and are filled with native grasses and wildflowers near the street curb?
“I fear neighborhoods will sink into blight as people give up mowing and maintaining their yards. What else will they stop doing?”
My yard is no one else’s business or concern. There are plenty of people who have adverse health situations that make it difficult to maintain a grassy yard. Having a natural yard is a way to make that healthier and more manageable for them. Just like no one should care how I decorate my bedroom, how I choose to organize my furniture or how old my kitchen appliances are. It is none of their business or concern.
In summation, why would anyone think that preserving drinkable water, making our water safer/free from chemicals, improving air quality and breathability, promoting biodiversity and making a more inviting/natural habitat are part of a “radical agenda?”
Let’s try to think about healthy, sustainable options moving forward as individuals and communities. In the not-too-distant future, having a useless, monoculture grass lawn that is neither native nor helpful to other species is not going to be a long-term viability.
