To the editor:

There has been praise for Edina’s superintendent and School Boardmembers from the community in Edina. We have a district with good leadership and great community support.

The latest teacher contract has been approved by everyone involved, including the teachers’ union.

However, as an 18-year veteran teacher in Edina, I’d like it to be known that my salary is not keeping up with the cost of living.

The 12-month consumer price index is 5.4%.

Average private-sector wage growth is 4.8%.

Producer price inflation is over 8%.

Cost-of-attendance at the University of Minnesota is nearly $29,000 per year.

My salary is going to be increased by 1.5% this year and 1% next year, according to the contract.

In other words, my salary is going down relative to inflation.

That’s a tough pill to swallow as I’m approaching the final few years of my career in Edina.

Peter Wuest

Minneapolis

