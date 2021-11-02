To the editor:
There has been praise for Edina’s superintendent and School Boardmembers from the community in Edina. We have a district with good leadership and great community support.
The latest teacher contract has been approved by everyone involved, including the teachers’ union.
However, as an 18-year veteran teacher in Edina, I’d like it to be known that my salary is not keeping up with the cost of living.
The 12-month consumer price index is 5.4%.
Average private-sector wage growth is 4.8%.
Producer price inflation is over 8%.
Cost-of-attendance at the University of Minnesota is nearly $29,000 per year.
My salary is going to be increased by 1.5% this year and 1% next year, according to the contract.
In other words, my salary is going down relative to inflation.
That’s a tough pill to swallow as I’m approaching the final few years of my career in Edina.
Peter Wuest
Minneapolis
