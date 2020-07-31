To the editor:
Does our current Congresswoman Ilhan Omar even care about Edina? She has never held any type of public meeting in Edina and, in addition, Edina has received no federal dollars as a result of any legislation she has sponsored.
None of Congresswoman Omar's campaign literature or web site posts mention endorsement from any Edina resident. Is Edina really the demographic Congresswomen Omar wants to acknowledge?
This past weekend I biked the majority of the streets in northeast Edina (east of Highway 100 and North of Highway 62/Crosstown) and could only find one lawn sign for Congresswoman Omar while I noticed dozens of lawn signs for Antone Melton-Meaux.
Due to Congresswoman Omar's abrasive style she has offended a number of national lobbying organizations that have turned this Congressional race into a national referendum on her style of legislating with the majority of money coming into both candidates from out of state.
I am endorsing Antone Melton-Meaux because we need somebody in Congress who will work for Minnesota, the 5th Congressional district and Edina. We need a member of Congress who will build relationships and work with the entire Minnesota Congressional delegation to bring Minnesota federal funds for local projects and programs. We are facing an unprecedented pandemic and economic recession and we need people in Congress like Anotone Melton-Meaux who can work with other members of Congress and not create a divide based on personal ambitions.
It is unfortunate that Congresswoman Omar did not learn from the late Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) that there can be political differences but it is respect of each of us as individuals that matters the most.
Vote for Antone Melton-Meaux in the Aug. 11 primary or earlier by mail-in ballot.
David Frenkel
Edina
