To the editor:

I’m a 6th grade student from Olson Middle School in Bloomington. I am writing about the importance of reading the newspaper. I think people of all ages should read the newspaper but especially young people. I read the newspaper almost every day and learn about what is happening in the world. I also look at the weather and read the comics. Reading the newspaper helps me to focus and set my mind for the day.

