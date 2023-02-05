I’m a 6th grade student from Olson Middle School in Bloomington. I am writing about the importance of reading the newspaper. I think people of all ages should read the newspaper but especially young people. I read the newspaper almost every day and learn about what is happening in the world. I also look at the weather and read the comics. Reading the newspaper helps me to focus and set my mind for the day.
I like reading the newspaper for many reasons. It helps me understand history better and I can participate in dinner table conversations. Reading the news also helps me develop my own thoughts and ideas of what is right or wrong. I read about mistakes people make and crime, but also what good things people are doing to help their neighbors. Newspapers tell me what is happening in the local area like interesting places or activities, and if help is needed like volunteering for an animal shelter. Every day there are always different articles.
So Sun Current readers, these are my reasons for reading the newspaper. It always helps to be more curious and open-minded. I think that a person can be a better citizen when they know what’s happening around them. You should subscribe to your local newspaper so that newspapers will be around so kids like me can read them.
