Political leadership at its best joins us together to work for the betterment of everyone. As I look at the Minnesota Senate race in Edina and Bloomington this year, I feel we can trust one candidate to put people at the fore of their policy – and that’s why I am urging my neighbors to join me in supporting Dr. Alice Mann.
As a young woman, I know I can trust Dr. Mann to fight for my privacy and bodily autonomy. As the daughter of a cancer survivor I know I can trust Dr. Mann to fight for lower healthcare costs, and ensure that no one is denied the healthcare they need because of their ability to pay.
As a neighbor to many young families, I know Dr. Mann will fight for policies that help families thrive, like making childcare more affordable, fully funding our schools, and supporting parents to take the time off they need to nurture newborns or sick children. At the other end of life, I trust Dr. Mann to support policies so that seniors can age with dignity and seek affordable care to live out fulfilling retirements.
It’s an easy trap to feel down about politics, this November we have the opportunity to vote for a state senator that puts us first – vote Dr. Mann for State Senate, because caring for people is simply the right way to lead.
