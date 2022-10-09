I am writing in full support of Dr. Alice Mann for Minnesota Senate District 50.
I have come to realize that talking points on her website are not hyperbole, but issues that she is profoundly committed to solving.
Her commitment to health care issues is born out of real experience with the shortcomings in the health care arena. She has admitted to coming home frustrated by not being able to provide the care needed due to the high cost or limitations of insurance. She has witnessed firsthand the problems an ill-prepared government caused when dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
What is most impressive is the passion she has expressed for solving problems and the research she has done to become familiar with the scope of all the important issues facing Minnesotans today. She has real, practical plans to implement starting immediately and her approach will not be halfway.
I am voting for her because I share in her belief in the need to make health care affordable for all, to stand up and protect reproductive rights, to support and promote gun safety laws that will address the health care crisis that guns in the wrong hands are causing daily, and to put people before politics.
Dr. Alice Mann stands poised to become another in a line of great DFLers who work for the best in Minnesota. She has my vote.
JoAnne Plein
Bloomington
Plein is the director of the Senate District 50 Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Central Committee.
