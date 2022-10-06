Dr. Alice Mann, candidate for MN State Senate District 50, does not lead from fear and negativity. She leads collaboratively to get things done so that all Minnesotans can thrive.
This is a time to elect state legislators who are courageous, experienced, knowledgeable and lead with research-proven, best practice solutions. Dr. Alice Mann does that and more.
I recently sat down with Dr. Mann to discuss affordable housing. Too often our understanding of housing is narrowly confined to its financial dimensions. This financialization erases its significant impact on human dignity, human development, and neighborhood safety and stability.
From her medical practice and work abroad, Dr. Mann has a comprehensive understanding of the ways that safe, stable, and affordable housing impacts all facets of human development. She understands that housing impacts physical and mental health, employment, and educational attainment, for example. She knows that where housing is embedded in neighborhoods that provide social support – access to essential services like health care and public education, aspirational role models, and job connections – it predicts positive life trajectories not only for individuals but for society as a whole.
Most importantly, Dr. Mann’s core values – equality, fairness, creating a society where everyone can thrive – plus her extensive government experience will result in effective public policy decisions that will ensure the vitality of our state and all of its inhabitants now and in the future.
I urge you to join me in voting for Dr. Alice Mann for MN State Senate District 50.
