I recently attended a debate for the Minnesota Senate seat for District 50. Politics has gotten incredibly vicious and reactionary in the last six years. I want to thank the League Of Women Voters and all the debate participants that evening for a civil, decent, and honest debate.
One candidate really stood out. Dr. Alice Mann. She was trained at John Hopkins and the Mayo. She deserves your strong consideration and ultimately your vote. She is the Democratic endorsed candidate. Full stop. If you are a Republican or an independent voter, please continue to read this and consider what I have to say!
Dr. Mann has served in the State House of Representatives and was very successful, particularly working across the aisle to get important pieces of legislation passed, many of which had to do with healthcare in our state. She interrupted her successful legislative trajectory when Covid struck, going back full-time to where she thought she was most needed, saving lives as a physician.
Dr. Mann is not your typical politician. Principled, ethical, centrist, moderate, independent, and incredibly hard working. On every issue she communicates where she stands in a clear, concise, honest way. I liken her to U.S. House member Dean Phillips in that way.
As a doctor she honestly cares about her patients, and she has shown, and will show the same devotion to her constituents if she is fortunate enough to earn your vote.
Do Minnesota, your family and District 50 a big favor this November and vote for Dr. Alice Mann and help Minnesota move forward in a positive and cooperative way!
