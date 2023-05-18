The League of Women Voters Edina (LWVE) advocates and participates in local action to eradicate discrimination and systemic racism. This ambitious goal will take many years, many partners, and much learning to achieve. We are pleased to share two recent actions.
First, LWVE completed a 2-year study of racial diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in nonprofit organizations in Edina. Based on the study results, LWVE approved a formal position to support its ongoing advocacy. The statement reads, in part: “To create a more welcoming community, LWVE supports efforts to increase diversity, prioritize equity, and promote inclusion in Edina community nonprofit organizations,” and advocates for DEI in leaders, staff and service recipients, the creation of a local resource offering information and support to community organizations, and the removal of barriers to successful management of, or participation in, nonprofit organizations. To read the statement in full, go to lwvedina.org/category/position/.
Second, LWVE members supported local action to challenge racism. This included attending an event protesting dissemination of anti-Asian and antisemitic materials by some Edina High School students. Through that work, LWVE connected with the Edina Asian American Alliance (EAAA) and began collaborating to focus on how we can help our young children thrive in an increasingly diverse community.
To that end, we are assisting the Before Racism program, www.beforeracism.org, a MN nonprofit which advances the fundamental belief that no child is born racist and that all children are born as important, valuable, worthy, and lovable. It is the goal of Before Racism to help all children feel this way about themselves and prevent the development of biases and racial bias toward others. Before Racism is currently in five Minnesota childcare and preschools. LWVE and EAAA are working together to assist the expansion of Before Racism into childcare and preschool centers in Edina.
Work on diversity, equity and inclusion requires collaboration among many people and organizations working to prevent biases against members of the Edina community and beyond. If you are interested in learning more about these efforts, please contact Colleen Feige, President, LWVEdina at lwvedina@gmail.com or Kelly Condit-Shrestha, Leadership Board, EAAA at Kelly.condit@gmail.com.
