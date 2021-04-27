To the editor:
We have been blessed by the Edina community and we applaud many of you who are getting more and more involved in shaping the future for Edina. We believe there cannot be positive impact without positive intent. As business leaders, we have varied and expansive experience in large corporations. Most importantly, we are also parents of students in the Edina school district and we would like to give you a perspective of how important we feel the May 11 technology levy and bond vote is and how it positively impacts students.
As business leaders, we feel it is imperative to continue to build the skills of our students, especially the skills that are tangential to technology. Being able to provide a cutting-edge platform, resources, training and course curriculum that drives collaboration, discovery and creativity are paramount for our students to have the most relevant skills for future competitiveness.
Businesses of all sizes are looking for talent with critical thinking skills, advanced communication skills, the ability to collaborate and more. We strongly feel that the best way for Edina to continue to graduate the workforce of tomorrow is to pass this levy renewal. Despite the name, this levy is not just about technology, it is about continuing many different strategic resources for our district. Edina Public Schools simply cannot continue to strengthen and meet the evolving needs of our students without this levy.
Period.
We would also like to urge our community to look beyond this current school year when voting. While we acknowledge the challenges this pandemic has placed on our district and many others, this levy is critical to the long-term success of our district. Not passing this levy will negatively impact the path of Edina schools and its students for years to come.
We would like to urge you to join us in support by voting “YES.” This levy is about our community and the value we place on an excellent education for all students.
Thanks for your consideration.
James and Stephanie Pierce
Edina
James Pierce is a member of the Edina City Council.
