To the editor:
Joe Nathan’s column is always wise and wonderful, and I especially appreciated his column in the Sept. 16 Sun Current, “Parenting, grandparenting in a pandemic.” As a parent, grandparent, and parent educator, I love his very concrete, doable suggestions. Yes, he helps kids, who have been so prone to anxiety during the pandemic, face outward and serve our neighbors, making a difference in the world, now and in the future.
I have two additional suggestions that virtually all of us can do:
• Go to doinggoodtogether.org and sign up for monthly newsletters, which share topics families can pursue, service projects and resources to help us tell the story to the kids we love. Their mission statement is “Empowering families to raise caring, engaged children by offering unique programs and events, valuable services, and fun activities that promote kindness and giving.”
• Follow my husband’s lead from a decade ago. Walking our three grandchildren to the park to play, he brought along a large plastic bag and baggies for each of the children’s hands. They picked up trash all of the way to the park. When they arrived at the park, our granddaughter asked, “Papa, do we have to play here or could we just keep picking up trash?” It has been a tradition adopted by all five of our grandchildren, who still pick up trash, making the world a better place for everyone.
Remember to be the example you want the children you love to follow. It is often the little things that become the big thing!
Marilyn Sharpe
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.