To the editor:

I passionately support the Braemar and Fred Richards Park Referendums. Being a lifelong (70 years) Edina resident, I’ve a great appreciation for this community, its values and quality of life. Through the years, many people have chosen to buy and live in Edina because of its schools. However, I believe that its 44 parks, 53 athletic fields and 26 playgrounds are of equal or greater significance to our quality of life and strong property values.

