I passionately support the Braemar and Fred Richards Park Referendums. Being a lifelong (70 years) Edina resident, I’ve a great appreciation for this community, its values and quality of life. Through the years, many people have chosen to buy and live in Edina because of its schools. However, I believe that its 44 parks, 53 athletic fields and 26 playgrounds are of equal or greater significance to our quality of life and strong property values.
I grew up in Morningside and Weber field was the neighborhood playground for skating, baseball, football and tennis. I recall Wayne Courtney circa 1962 single handedly preparing fields for Little League baseball games for us 10-12 year olds. Ultimately, Wayne became our mayor and the Braemar baseball/softball complex is named in his honor, Courtney Fields.
In 1965 I vividly recall as a 13 year old Bantam hockey player stepping onto the indoor ice at Braemar Arena the first day it opened, it felt like a dream.
I also recall playing softball games for years at Lake Edina Park which evolved into Fred Richards (another mayor) golf course where I played countless rounds of golf.
As a kid, I more or less took these experiences and memories for granted. Now late in my life, I’ve a tremendous appreciation and gratitude for the value of our Parks and Recreation Department.
All of us are not able to volunteer, rake baseball fields or lead our city but we all are beneficiaries of their efforts.
Sixty years later, not only am I more tired, but these facilities are more tired and are in need of attention. All of us can now assist in maintaining and enhancing our two regional assets and community gems by supporting their need for visionary reinvestment.
The nice thing about the .5% local sales tax is that 60% of the funds are estimated to be contributed by non-resident spending in our community.
Vote “YES” to the two Park Referendums and be a partner in the next several generations’ enjoyment, memories and experiences of this special community.
