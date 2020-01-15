To the editor:
Regarding Ursula Pelka’s Dec. 5, 2020, letter, “Article on mushers a reminder dog sledding is inhumane,” I wonder if Ursula has personally witnessed this inhumanity? I’m guessing like all people who have animals, there are positive loving environments and the opposite.
I visited the facility of four-time Iditarod winner Jeff King’s Husky Homestead while on vacation in Denali National Park in 2014. As a dog owner myself, I was very impressed with how much he, his family and staff love and care for their dogs. Jeff uses only positive training methods. The dogs were excited to be chosen for practice races and smothered him with dog-kisses. They were happy, healthy, well-fed animals doing what they love – running. In my opinion, it is not a “miserable life to endure.”
Mary Porter
Edina
