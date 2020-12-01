To the editor:
In 1964, Jim Ramstad was my counselor at North Dakota Boy’s State. He led a group of soon to be high school senior boys through the summer government leadership and citizenship program sponsored by the American Legion. We were designated as citizens of the city of Baltimore and his job was to look after us during a week on campus at North Dakota State University.
Jim had driving ambition for himself and all of us, too, in Fargo that summer. He wanted everyone to succeed in the mutual journey we were experiencing as young men at Boy’s State and his energy was relentless in encouraging our success.
That leadership trait in Jim, which exhibited itself so early in life, of gathering everyone up with great enthusiasm and taking them along with him on the journey through life, leaving no one out or behind, is a character quality that is sorely missing in our world today.
We lost a great person when Jim succumbed to Parkinson’s Disease. He was a model for all of us on how to comport ourselves: with dignity, openness, honesty, free of judgment, ever ethical, respectful, civil and compassionate.
Let us all strive to achieve at least some of those virtues held by the boy from Jamestown, North Dakota, who came to Minnesota and represented us so well and loved this state. We will be better for the effort and create a less divisive state and country if we make that same commitment to each other that he made to all of us.
Jim Hovland
Mayor of Edina
