It was sad to learn about the carjacking Dec. 9 and the injuries to the driver and good Samaritans. Like everyone, I wish them a speedy recovery and congratulate the police on the speedy arrests of the perpetrators.
The response of Edina’s government causes mixed feelings, however. Although the seriousness being given to carjacking is good, language used by the mayor and his proposal to leverage this incident to increase “technology” in law enforcement causes concern.
The discussion of “technology” is vague. The most common are surveillance and facial recognition. Although perhaps new to Edina, these are not new technologies. Problems include infringement on privacy, inherent racial bias – due to errors in development, persons of color and women are misidentified at much greater rates than are white men – and simple ineffectiveness. Further, governments struggle to protect captured data from misuse and loss, leading to risks for all citizens.
I previously communicated these issues to the mayor and city leaders, but after I provided the race and equity coordinator with information about risks and actions of other cities, neither she nor anyone else responded further, even while I chaired the Planning Commission. Before Edina rolls out any new technologies, leadership should clearly explain what these technologies are and how, while using them, Edina will (1) prevent bias, (2) protect private information, and (3) develop and enforce internal procedures related to bias and information security.
The mayor probably received many upset calls and emails about the event, but his statement of being “under attack” raises concern. During the last twenty years, politicians repeatedly used overheated language after incidents, inflaming passions against an “other,” and often leading to costly, disproportionate responses. Only years later do we realize we damaged our rights and values, without satisfactorily achieving our goals. As Wayne Jarvis said, “The Patriot Act. Read it.” I hope we prevent further carjackings, but also that Edina can do better. Leaders must be careful their language does not damage our rights and values in fear of “people not from Edina” and that technologies are not used without good explanation and strong guidelines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.