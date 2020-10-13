To the editor:
My daughter is learning how to drive. From the passenger seat, I’m grateful that I can offer her insight from my experience as a driver in Edina, “Turn right here instead of left. That intersection is a nightmare at this time of day.” Most of us are wiser when we’ve lived through something first hand, an axiom my grandmother didn’t need to tell me about the Great Depression, but was evident in her careful use, re-use and repair of virtually everything.
So with this shared understanding, I recommend Janet Kitui for Edina City Council. Janet listens with openness and curiosity. Not only has Janet demonstrated leadership on city commission working groups and in Edina school PTOs with smart and thoughtful contributions, she offers something no other council member can: the lived experience of being a long-time renter in Edina. As of 2016, people who rent occupied 28% of housing units in Edina in single- and multi-family homes, a significant and important constituency in our community. This experience informs Janet’s commitment to environmental sustainability in development, and will ensure that these concerns are elevated as our community grows.
With the retirement of incumbent Mary Brindle, readers may not be aware that the remaining current city council members are also all men. Our council has been exclusively white for many years. Representation matters. We are fortunate to have a slate of fine candidates to choose from, who I’m sure would do their best to serve the needs of all residents. But there is no substitute for lived experience. I urge you to think about how to use your vote to effectively diversify representation on our council. Difference in perspectives makes for stronger decisions. Please vote for Janet Kitui for Edina City Council.
Katherine Bass
Edina
