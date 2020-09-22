To the editor:
Janet Kitui is a committed and contributing citizen who seeks and offers wise counsel in all her endeavors.
She listens.
Having known Janet for several years, we have observed her to be an active participant in our city, shouldering her share of community responsibility while parenting her three daughters.
Her mind is quick to grasp information and evaluate issues. Her achievements are the result of a strong desire to serve a community that she and her family call home. We honor the diversity that she brings to the table, which is too often missing in our community.
We look forward to casting our votes for Janet Kitui for Edina City Council in the Nov. 3 election.
Arnie Bigbee
Edina
