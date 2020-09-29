To the editor:
Edina is fortunate to have Janet Kitui on the ballot for City Council this fall, and I encourage you to join me in supporting her. I’ve had the privilege of knowing Janet and working with her for many years. She knows our community well and will be a strong voice of reason and compassionate leadership to address the issues that face us every day.
Janet will work to increase affordable housing aligned with sustainable growth, guided by her experience serving on the city council’s housing task force. She will be a key leader for Edina’s development while acting as a good steward for our environment, informed by her work on a subgroup of the Energy & Environment Commission. Janet is an advocate for education having parented three daughters through Edina Public Schools while actively participating in leadership roles at their sites.
Our community needs Janet’s voice supporting racial equity and the diverse perspective she offers. She is committed to engaging everyone in our community with inclusiveness and representation while ensuring that all voices are heard. Janet understands the importance of sound policy to provide the foundation for equitable governance.
Janet chose to raise her family in Edina because of its excellent schools and its strong community. She is the right candidate to guide the future of our community with a commitment to listening to all voices and working for a better Edina. Please join me in voting for her on November 3rd.
Regina Neville
Edina
