To the editor:
Edina is fortunate to have Janet Kitui as a potential member of the Edina City Council. Janet has a very strong platform and results-driven record of promoting issues around racial equity, affordable housing, and future-ready education for all of our students – all issues that we personally care about. But Janet brings such a more global perspective to a community that needs healing and pragmatic direction.
Janet understands a universal commission that regardless of political affiliation and leanings, we are called to live with one heart and mind, and to live in peace with one another. Janet leverages authentic listening skills coupled with the ability to forge relationships that result in positive ways forward.
Edina needs Janet’s heartfelt leadership, passion, and determination. There’s no doubt that we will emerge stronger together with her on our city council. We are living in uncertain times and need a leader that is deliberate, kind, and willing to work for our collective well-being.
Janet is an essential and balanced candidate to shepherd Edina into the future, and will be committed to serving and listening everyone. Please consider voting for her on November 3rd.
Mark & Jill Murray
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.