To the editor:

I am writing in support of Janet Kitui for City Council. I met Janet several years ago and we bonded over our shared concern about affordable housing. What I’ve learned about Janet over the years has instilled in me a confidence that she will bring a needed perspective to the Edina City Council. Janet’s qualifications are impressive. She has many years of experience with government in her professional job with the state of Minnesota, she has an MBA, she has served our city well already by volunteering for commissions and the Race & Equity Task force. Janet has also been the president of the Southview Middle School PTA, which every parent in Edina knows, is a job that requires energy and diplomacy.

In these ways, Janet is similarly impressive to the current members of council and others running against her. Where Janet really shines is in the ways that make her special and distinct. Janet has a wealth of experience from being a black woman, a renter, and an immigrant. We need more perspectives and voices on the city council to represent a wider view. If we are going to solve problems, preserve our strengths, and move our community forward, we need perspectives that will enlighten, and inform. Janet has the ability to be a voice that will shed light on all of the important issues that face Edina.

Emily Boettge

Edina

