To the editor:

I am pleased to endorse Paul King for the at-large seat on the Bloomington City Council. I’ve known Paul since his high school days and watched as he graduated early from Minnesota State University, Mankato, on his way to becoming a business and civic leader.

Paul is the son any father would be proud to call his own. From his athletic days at Bloomington Jefferson High School to attaining the rank of Eagle Scout along the way, and eventually taking over the business started by his father, former Bloomington Mayor Jim King.

Paul will bring his history of civic involvement and business know-how to the council and will represent all the residents of Bloomington, not just those with special interests. As a lifelong resident of Bloomington, no other candidate can match his knowledge of the city.

Let Paul King put his knowledge to work for you and the city he loves.

Roger Blessum

Prior Lake

Blessum was a Bloomington City Council member from 1978-89.

