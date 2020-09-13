To the editor:
Like many others in this community, I have been spending more time walking and less time driving, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I’ve been exploring and discovering many places around town, places that I’ve never been before. There has been a constant theme throughout my journeys, however – the unsightly array of discarded face masks littering our streets, sidewalks, parking lots and city parks.
Six months ago face masks were commonly found in medical clinics and hospital settings, and not typically found when walking around town. The face masks I have seen scattered about come in a variety of colors. Of course there are plenty of the blue and yellow disposable masks, but also many handmade fabric masks which probably cost someone $5 or more for a specialty design, just to be tossed out in the wind like a gum wrapper or cigarette butt.
COVID-19 has changed our lives in many ways, and the wearing of face masks will no doubt continue for months to come. I am urging people to be responsible and discard their face masks in waste containers. Let’s keep our cities clean and beautiful.
Karen Blue
Bloomington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.