To the editor:

Like many others in this community, I have been spending more time walking and less time driving, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I’ve been exploring and discovering many places around town, places that I’ve never been before. There has been a constant theme throughout my journeys, however – the unsightly array of discarded face masks littering our streets, sidewalks, parking lots and city parks.

Six months ago face masks were commonly found in medical clinics and hospital settings, and not typically found when walking around town. The face masks I have seen scattered about come in a variety of colors. Of course there are plenty of the blue and yellow disposable masks, but also many handmade fabric masks which probably cost someone $5 or more for a specialty design, just to be tossed out in the wind like a gum wrapper or cigarette butt.

COVID-19 has changed our lives in many ways, and the wearing of face masks will no doubt continue for months to come. I am urging people to be responsible and discard their face masks in waste containers. Let’s keep our cities clean and beautiful.

Karen Blue

Bloomington

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments