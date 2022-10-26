To the editor:

I’m voting for Julie Risser for Edina City Council. My reasons include her strong commitment to multi-modal transit options, road safety and bus coverage. Julie understands that we need safe and ADA compliant pathways so that people can bike, walk, and roll to school, cultural activities and bus stops. Without viable access for everyone, Edina cannot achieve the ridership interest levels Metro Transit requires for bringing back bus routes or creating new ones.

