I’m voting for Julie Risser for Edina City Council. My reasons include her strong commitment to multi-modal transit options, road safety and bus coverage. Julie understands that we need safe and ADA compliant pathways so that people can bike, walk, and roll to school, cultural activities and bus stops. Without viable access for everyone, Edina cannot achieve the ridership interest levels Metro Transit requires for bringing back bus routes or creating new ones.
Julie has a very long history of civic engagement. She has outstanding skill in research and analysis. This allows her to make better informed recommendations and decisions than relying solely on what can be provided in preparatory documents. This includes evaluating goals and values from small area plans and screenings.
Julie Risser has demonstrated a clear commitment to serve Edina. She co-authored the “Energy and Environment” chapter of the 2008 comprehensive plan. For four years she volunteered as both a Planning Commissioner and Energy and Environment Commissioner. From her on these commissions and work planning solar projects, Julie understands the importance of protecting solar access for residents throughout Edina. She knows this is about energy resilience and independence, lower cost for power, social justice and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.
As a first-tier suburb, Edina will always be under pressure to change. I believe Julie will help Edina continue to move forward in ways that residents envision for our community. Please join me in voting for Julie Risser.
