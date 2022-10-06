I am excited that Christina Jordan is running for the Edina School Board. While this term is only one year, it is an opportunity to bring new ideas to the Board at a critical time for the district. As an Edina parent, former public school teacher, and education consultant, she can bring together parents, teachers, and administrators to implement policies that will allow Edina students to thrive.
Christina brings valuable perspective as both a parent and an educator. Her three children recently graduated from Edina schools, so she knows the district’s strengths and weaknesses when it comes to meeting the needs of families. She understands how critical it is to respond to parents’ most pressing concerns. For the past eight years, she has also worked as an education consultant for districts across the country, and can bring fresh ideas and practices to Edina. Christina is uniquely qualified to identify and address the problems that are forcing an increasing number of Edina families to look for schools outside Edina Public Schools.
Equally important, Christina was a public school teacher for 28 years. She knows intimately the demands and challenges that teachers face. She knows that kids thrive only when our teachers thrive. Christina will be an excellent partner in shaping a district that retains top teaching talent.
This one-year post is not merely a place-holder until the next election. It is the beginning of the next chapter for Edina schools. COVID is behind us; we have a new Superintendent; the new leadership team is taking shape. Christina Jordan can bring the Board into the next era too. I’ll be voting for her on Nov. 8.
