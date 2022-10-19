I’m endorsing Christina Jordan for Edina School Board. I’m not endorsing Christina because she is a great neighbor – though she is. The endorsement is not because she is a tremendous influence in the neighborhood – though she is. My support is not because she has helped wonderful children – though she has. I support Christina because of her commitment to students and education.
Christina taught 25 years in the Robbinsdale school district. Her dedication to meeting her students’ needs, in and out of the classroom, is unmatched. Gathering donations of jackets for her students is just an example of supporting her students. But she was never satisfied with solving short-term needs. She is always looking for opportunities to make the system better in ways that produce fewer shortfalls. Christina is constantly reaching out to other teachers to understand trends in education. Since she retired from teaching, she has consulted with districts across the country to find the best tools to serve their students. That is exactly the kind of work our administrators and board do every day.
Outside the classroom, she was a member of her teacher’s union for 25 years and served as a building leader. That experience makes her the best candidate to bring teachers into the conversation so that the district can hear what they have to say. She knows that teachers speak both through their union and as individuals. Christina knows exactly how to make sure both channels are open, and to work productively with the union to serve all constituencies in the district. No one else on the Board has this experience.
Christina was also an Edina parent, successfully launching three children from EPS. In addition to understanding what teachers and administrators need to be successful, she knows what Edina parents need for their students to be successful. We are lucky to have a candidate who can see every problem and opportunity from the perspective of a teacher, an education consultant, a union leader, and a parent. A vote for Christina Jordan is a vote in support of a successful EPS community.
