Christina Jordan is exactly the kind of person we want on the Edina School Board. My family has known her as a friend and neighbor for nearly twenty years. We know her character, her history, and her approach to challenges. She deserves your vote on Nov. 8.
Twenty-five years as a teacher in Robbinsdale gave Tina a very different perspective on education. Her students faced challenges that most Edina kids can’t even imagine. It required her to face real trauma and tragedy with a steel spine, identify the child’s most pressing need, and figure out how to meet that need while honoring the dignity of the student. That is the kind of fortitude we need on our School Board.
When she identifies a problem, she’s the first person to raise her hand to help, but she doesn’t stop there. She motivates everyone in her orbit to take action too. When her students didn’t have coats or boots, she asked neighbors to donate them – which we all did, because we respected Christina’s devotion to her students. She knows that parents who are deeply invested in education are this district’s greatest asset. We’ve heard Tina lament the increasing hostility between parents and school boards nationwide. As a mother to three children that have gone through the Edina school system she will continue to work with all parents, bringing them on board, because the partnership with parents is how Edina students succeed.
While our students mostly come from easier circumstances, our district does face challenges unlike those of previous generations. We fear people here are often too polite or too proud to talk candidly about those problems. We worry some of our leaders will only consider policies that are popular with certain people. Not Tina. She will openly discuss any problem and consider any solution from any quarter. She’s a pragmatist, not a politico. Edina will be lucky to have her on the Board.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.