I hope you will join me in voting for Doug Fulton for Our Minnesota State Senate, District 50 Edina/Bloomington.
I have simple reasons for supporting Doug Fulton. He has always supported our community 100%, he is running out of a deep sense of community. Doug will make decisions and support common sense legislation that is in the best interest of his constituents.
Among the many endorsements Doug has received are, the Care Providers of Minnesota, which represents over 900 organizations providing for Minnesota Seniors, The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and the NFIB, which is the voice of America’s small and independent business owners.
Doug Fulton grew up in Grand Rapids, Minnesota with seven siblings. His father was a forester and mother was a schoolteacher. He has lived in Edina for 26 years with his wife, Cindy and four children.
As a Scoutmaster for BSA Scouting the past 15 years and a former chair of both Our Lady of Grace Parish Council and Men’s Club, Doug cares for our community. He served on the Minnesota State Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for six years and worked in commercial real estate for 35 years with both small entrepreneurial businesses and large corporate companies, Doug Fulton has learned the value of idea generation, problem solving, and collaboration.
Those are all reasons I support Doug Fulton for Minnesota State Senate.
Additionally, I do have large concerns over Alice Mann, (who is running against Doug) and her voting record, most notably her votes to defund the police and to increase the Minnesota Gas Tax by 70%.
I know that Doug Fulton will serve us well in the Minnesota Senate and his votes will reflect the values of our community. Please learn more at fultonforsenate.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.