To the editor:
I had the honor of serving on the Energy and Environment Commission at City Hall for two terms, with Carolyn Jackson as the chair for both. I got to witness her in action for two years, and my experience makes me incredibly confident that she will do great things for our city.
Carolyn has the incredible ability to lead a conversation in which everyone is heard, and no one feels scared to share their opinions. On the commission, our meetings were spent discussing ideas, and then giving out homework to do leg work outside of meetings. As a student I speak from experience when I say that these kinds of group projects can become hostile or apathetic fast if it feels like no one is listening. This never happened in the EEC, due to Carolyn’s leadership, and the fact that she makes an honest effort to understand where people are coming from.
And on the topic of homework, she does not back down in that arena either. The first meeting I ever attended we were discussing our chapter of the Comp Plan, which is basically a guiding document for all the commissions for the next 10 years. Carolyn had printed out her own notes on specific verbiage, had a written out a general review, and led an in-depth conversation about what we wanted to change. She is always prepared, and never shies away from hard work.
In my, albeit limited, experience in city government, these are the two most important characteristics of a local leader. We want someone that will listen to our concerns, and then will actually do something about it. I’ve seen Carolyn do exactly that countless times, and that’s why I feel confident that she will continue to do so from the Council Chambers.
Chloe Maynor
Edina
