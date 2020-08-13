To the editor:
I first met Carolyn Jackson in 2017 during the city of Edina’s infrastructure tour. I was in my first year as transportation commissioner, and Carolyn was and is an energy and environment commissioner. Carolyn is very passionate about how the city works, and she is always seeking ways to learn.
The Edina Transportation Commission looks for ways to reduce traffic congestion and improve how we get around in our city. Carolyn and I have brainstormed numerous times to find best practices. I’ve found that Carolyn is data-driven. More importantly, because she knows the community very well, she can identify and validate what the data is saying.
Increased traffic is one of the changes our next City Council is going to have to address. Carolyn understands that change is difficult and knows that it is important to bring everyone along as things change.
I have found Carolyn to have high character and to think independently. I’m confident Edina will greatly benefit having Carolyn as a city council member.
Bocar Kane
Edina
