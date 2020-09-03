To the editor:
I moved to Edina in 2018 as a young adult. My roommates and I were looking for a smaller community to put roots down, where neighbors know each other and our voices could be heard by an accessible government. We wanted a community where we could help make a difference in the environment and help plan for the future. Edina has been that home for us and we want to leave it better than we found it.
When I met Carolyn Jackson earlier this year, I instantly could feel her passion for Edina and the future of the city. She has the skills and experience to solve the challenges we are facing as a community. I know she will be a fantastic advocate who will listen to our concerns and work with us to find sustainable solutions. I can’t wait to vote for her for city council and I hope you join me.
Ashley Mergens
Edina
