To the editor:
In 2016, the Edina City Council joined 10 major U.S. cities, and leading cities in 25 other countries, to become a Human Rights City. This program, initiated by Harvard School of Public Health and the UN, encourages a commitment to human rights in all city activities.
Eleanor Roosevelt, an author of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, said, “Human rights begin in small places, close to home – so close and so small that they cannot be seen on any maps of the world. Unless these rights have meaning there, they have little meaning anywhere.”
I have completed six years on the Edina Human Rights and Relations Commission, and I am also the director of a human rights organization. We must ensure human rights in these places close to home – in Edina. We must respond to racism, xenophobia, discrimination, and exclusion wherever and whenever they occur in our community. We must affirm Edina as a welcoming place for all who live, work, study, or visit in this city.
For that reason, I invite you to join me in voting for Carolyn Jackson for Edina City Council.
Carolyn supports voting rights, LGBTQ rights, racial equity, and affordable housing, all of which are key to insuring the long-term vitality of Edina. She has been a clear voice on Edina issues as chair of the Edina Energy and Environment Commission and in leadership roles at Edina Public Schools. She was involved in preparing Edina’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan and she has advocated for the recommendations of the Edina Race and Equity Task Force. She knows Edina’s challenges – and Edina’s opportunities.
I have worked with Carolyn Jackson. She is a strong voice for these ‘places close to home.’ Support Carolyn Jackson for Edina City Council.
Ellen Kennedy
Bloomington
