To the editor:
I hope the citizens of Edina will join me in supporting Carolyn Jackson for City Council. Carolyn is very active in the Edina community, deeply thoughtful about the needs of Edina residents, and highly knowledgeable about how Edina’s government works. She is also a great listener. I’ve seen all of these qualities amply demonstrated as we have worked together as members of Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing.
Edina is facing a growing shortage of affordable housing, including single-family homes. Edina still has many such homes, and most are very well-maintained, but they are being torn down by developers at an alarming rate, and replaced with homes selling for over $1 million each. In order to keep Edina’s neighborhoods affordable to middle-class families who want to live here, we need leadership that is committed to finding innovative and practical solutions that reflect the values of our residents.
Carolyn understands Edina and is willing to put in the work to ensure that Edina continues to be a great place for families to live, learn, and grow. I am confident that Edinans will be pleased to have Carolyn as a city leader. Please vote for Carolyn for Edina City Council.
Chris Bremer
Edina
