To the editor:
Why I am supporting Carolyn Jackson for Edina City Council
After 40 years of teaching and coaching for Edina Public Schools, I not only had the chance to work with many wonderful students, but their parents as well. It is in this context that I first met Carolyn Jackson, (and her two incredible daughters).
Over the years I have had an opportunity to work with Carolyn on a number of committees, primarily school district related. Even after her own children were “launched” she continued to give her time and learned insight to the school district and community, for which I continue to be grateful. For example, in 2013, the Minnesota State Legislature passed the “Striving for the World’s Best Workforce” bill to ensure every school district in the state was making strides to increase student performance by outlining goals and including annual progress updates to the Board and State Education Department. Carolyn and I served on this mandated committee for many years and she brought both discerning and valuable perspectives to the discussions.
As a political independent myself, I appreciated Carolyn’s ability to look at reports and/or data, and ask insightful questions which helped bring core issues into focus for the team. I never felt she was pushing an agenda, but rather admired her commitment to listening with an open mind. Further, her ability to communicate ideas clearly and succinctly, and work to form consensus among groups with varied perspectives, is a valuable asset for any leader.
When my own daughter was considering graduate school in public policy, Carolyn was the first person I thought of as a resource. Once again, Carolyn proved to be an invaluable resource, providing her with additional connections and key questions to explore as she planned her next steps.
With so much important work ahead of us, I am looking forward to Carolyn Jackson’s wisdom, leadership, and experience on Edina City Council.
Kit Olson
Edina
