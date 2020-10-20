To the editor:
As chair of the Edina Planning Commission during the 2018 Comprehensive Plan process, I led the effort to engage all of the city commissions and volunteers from across the community in writing the plan. This was where I met Carolyn Jackson, who was chair of the Energy and Environment Commission. Carolyn played a critical role in ensuring transparency between the Planning Commission and Energy and Environment Commission during the Comprehensive Plan update.
I am proud to support Carolyn for Edina City Council because I know she will work to continue the spirit of collaboration we established in this process. Carolyn understands that the 2018 Comprehensive Plan will increase predictability in city decisions, value neighborhood input and reflect the comprehensive direction of sustainability, human rights, arts and culture, and all other goals of the Comprehensive Plan. Carolyn will lead with clear vision, inclusion and experience. I hope you will join me in voting for Carolyn Jackson for Edina City Council.
Jo Ann Olsen
Edina
