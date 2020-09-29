To the editor:
A comprehensive approach to considering a candidate running for any public office has to include their previous experience not only in the local community but on a broader scale as well. It has been quoted that when a person shows you who they are, believe them. This is abundantly clear in the case of Carolyn Jackson. Her resume includes years of involvement with the Edina Schools, her work with the Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing and the Edina Energy and Environment Commission and lobbying for voting rights among others which affect our residents. To some, one’s political persuasion may be a factor but more importantly is a candidate’s commitment to the Edina community itself, understanding it’s current and future needs and a willingness to approach issues with an open mind.
I have personally worked with Carolyn over the years and I know that she is effective, compassionate and reliable. A vote for Carolyn is a vote for Edina.
Ardis Wexler
Edina
