To the editor:

In this era, who we elect to represent – for any office – is more important than ever. As an active citizen of Edina and having worked for eight years on the Energy & Environment Commission for the city, I am proud to endorse Carolyn Jackson for City Council.

When I was a President of the Commission, Carolyn joined as a commissioner and was quickly appointed as vice president because of her ability to see through a vision and drive implementation. Carolyn has been an ally and partner of many local environmental and community organizations. We need a representative in the City Council who is experienced, resilient, energetic, bold, and represents our community to advance a greener, safer, and climate-smart city. I believe Carolyn is the right choice for Edina.

Sarah Zarrin

Edina

Load comments