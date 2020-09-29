To the editor:
As an Edina resident and former council person, I feel there are certain qualifications one should look for in a City Council candidate. Most important is experience with different city groups; school PTA’s, city boards, and business groups. This increases the opportunity to listen to a diverse cross-section of residents’ thoughts and concerns.
These experiences also help a new council person be a strong advocate for Edina residents from day one on the council. Carolyn Jackson meets this qualification and more. Carolyn served as president of the school’s PTA, she is an a Edina rotary member meeting and talking to Edina business leaders. As a four-year member of the Edina Energy and Environment Commission, she has been a strong advocate for our city and it’s residents. These are just highlights of Carolyn’s interactions with many Edina residents. I am voting for Carolyn Jackson for Edina City Council and I encourage you to make that choice too.
Ann Swenson
Edina
