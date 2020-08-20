To the editor:
I hope citizens of Edina will join me in voting for Carolyn Jackson, an excellent candidate for City Council. I first met Carolyn at the State Capitol where she was lobbying for voting rights. Her knowledge of the state legislative process will enhance Edina’s communication with the state level, which becomes more and more important in this modern era.
Governing a city is a complex task; Carolyn’s broad knowledge of, and deep interest in, a wide range of issues helps to make her a perfect candidate. From schools, to affordable housing, to neighborhood viability, to Edina’s position in the region and the health of small business, she understands and has practical ideas for moving Edina forward. Vote for Carolyn Jackson.
Lonni Skrentner
Edina
